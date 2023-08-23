Pittsburgh shooting: Attempted eviction leads to shootout with police

PITTSBURGH — Gunshots rang out in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood on Wednesday after authorities attempted to serve an eviction notice near UPMC Children’s Hospital, according to WPXI.

Police urged people to avoid the area, warning of “an extremely active situation” in the 4800 block of Broad Street around 11:20 a.m. Officers have since begun to evacuate people from the area.

“If you are inside, please shelter in place, dial 911, and identify your address, location,” police said in a social media post. “Officers will be entering to help guide you to safety.”

More than 100 gunshots were heard as police descended on the area, WPXI reported. Nearly a dozen shots were audible in video shared on social media by the news site.

The shooting began as deputies were serving an eviction notice, WPXI reported, citing unidentified sources. The shooter was believed to be barricaded on Wednesday afternoon, according to the news station.

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown as authorities responded.

Officials with UPMC Children’s Hospital said in a statement obtained by WPXI that they were aware of the shooting, which happened about half a mile from the hospital.

“The individual is accounted for and there is no direct threat to patients, staff or visitors,” the statement read. “Enhanced security is now present on campus and will continue through th eday.”

Check back for updates to this developing story.