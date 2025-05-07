Real ID law goes into effect; what changes now?

Twenty years after the law was passed, the REAL ID requirement is finally in effect.

But does that mean people, 18 and older, without identification that complies with the law, are not allowed to fly? Not really.

If you don’t have a REAL ID, you can still travel. You can use a passport, military ID, or Global Entry card in place of the new identification cards, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

But if you don’t have those documents, or a REAL ID, you may still be able to travel.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said you “may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step, but people will be allowed to fly,” The New York Times reported.

“We will process you (and you) will not be turned away,” TSA deputy executive assistant administrator for security operations Steve Lorincz told CNN. “It might take some additional time, but we’re going to do it efficiently. We are fully staffed at all locations across the country.”

If you only have a standard license, you’re being told to arrive about three hours before your flight to get through security, instead of the typical two-hour window, according to the newspaper.

REAL ID enforcement begins TOMORROW.



If you’re flying within the U.S. & do not have a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID (like a passport or military ID) you may be subject to additional screening. Plan ahead, arrive early, and arrive prepared.



🔗 https://t.co/6uWOP95HFj pic.twitter.com/nJtraAlM00 — TSA (@TSA) May 6, 2025

Once a person’s identity is confirmed, they will be allowed to enter the checkpoint area and may undergo additional screening, CNN reported.

Noem told a Congressional panel on Tuesday that about 81% of travelers were already compliant before the deadline.

The REAL ID law was passed in 2005 as a reaction to the Sept. 11 attacks, after the investigation determined that the hijackers had U.S. driver‘s licenses and other state IDs that were fraudulently acquired.

REAL ID requires those applying to confirm their identity with a Social Security number, documents that list their address, and other documents such as a birth certificate or passport.

To find where you can get a REAL ID, click here.

In addition to flying, REAL IDs are also needed to access some federal facilities, CNN reported.

