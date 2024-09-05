Trending

Recall alert: 43K Toyota Sequoia Hybrids recalled, tow hitch cover could come off

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Owners of Toyota Sequoia Hybrids, your vehicles may be under recall because of an issue with the tow hitch cover.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the tow hitch cover can come off the vehicle and become a road hazard.

The recall affects some 2023 and 2024 Sequoia Hybrid vehicles.

Dealers will replace the cover and modify the rear bumper for free.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will receive letters after Oct. 5 but can call Toyota directly at 800-331-4331. The internal recall numbers are 24TB10 and 24TA10.

Most Read