Recall alert: 930K Insignia pressure cookers recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 930,000 pressure cookers sold by Insignia.

The CPSC said the appliances have volume markings on the inner pot that are incorrect. Users can overfill the pots and when the pressure cooker is vented, hot food and liquids could spew from the vent, causing a burn hazard.

The following Multi-Function Pressure Cookers have been recalled:

NS-MC60SS8

NS-MC60SS9

NS-MC80SS9

Inner pots that were sold separately as replacements have model numbers:

NS-MCRP6NS9

NS-MCRP6SS9

Insignia is on the front of each cooker and on the permanent label, along with the model number. The inner pots are black non-stick and embossed with cup and liter measurements. They came in six- and eight-quart capacities.

The recalled pressure cookers were sold by Best Buy and Amazon from October 2017 through June 2023 for between $50 and $120.

Owners of the recalled pressure cookers should stop using them and contact Best Buy at 888-359-4485 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the company’s website for a replacement of the inner pot and floating locking valve.

The CPSC reminds pressure cooker owners to make sure that the inner pot is only filled to two-thirds of its capacity and that the lid is fully locked before the cycle is started. The floating locking valve needs to drop before you can open the lid.

