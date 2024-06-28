Taco Bell joins rivals in offering a meal deal this summer

Taco Bell is joining McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King by offering a discount meal this summer.

The Luxe Cravings Box includes a Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Double Stacked Taco, chips with cheese sauce and a medium drink for $7.

According to Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer, the deal includes “full-sized menu items.”

Earlier this month, McDonald’s rolled out a $5 Meal Deal that features either a McChicken sandwich — a fried chicken patty on a bun — or a McDouble — two beef patties on a bun with a slice of cheese in between — plus four chicken nuggets, fries and a drink.

Wendy’s announced that they have upgraded their Biggie Bag to include a sandwich or burger plus nuggets, fries and a drink.

Burger King announced on June 17 that it would be offering a $5 Your Way Meal deal that includes a choice between Whopper Jr., Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Jr. plus fries, four chicken nuggets and a soft drink.

