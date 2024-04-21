Taylor Swift sets Spotify records with release of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift’s records continue to set records.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner set a pair of records within 24 hours of the release of her latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department.” According to Spotify, the album became the first to top 200 million and 300 million streams in one day.

“History made!” Spotify announced, according to Variety. “On April 19, 2024, Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department was the first album in Spotify history to have over 300M streams in a single day.”

According to Variety, Swift now owns the mark for the top three streamed albums in a single day, with previous marks held by “Midnights” and “1989 (Taylor’s Version).” The latter album held the previous record when it was released on Oct. 27, 2023.

On Saturday, Spotify announced that Swift had set another record from her newest album. Her song “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone, became Spotify’s most-streamed song in a single day, Deadline reported.

It topped the previous record-holder, Adele’s “Easy on Me,” which was set in 2021, according to Variety.

Poets” was initially intended as a 16-track album, featuring guest appearances from Malone and Florence + the Machine, according to Variety. But two hours after the album hit streaming services, Swift revealed that there were 15 additional songs, making it a 31-cut project.

She originally announced the release of her 11th studio album when she accepted her 13th Grammy at the 2024 awards show. Swift had won for Best Pop Vocal Album for “Midnights.”

On April 19th, 2024, Taylor Swift's 'Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)' became Spotify's most-streamed song in a single day. pic.twitter.com/BWTF34NEVQ — Spotify (@Spotify) April 20, 2024

“OK, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Swift began her acceptance speech in early February. “I want to say thank you to the fans, by telling you a secret, that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years.

“Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’”

Swift had thrown many of her fans a curve, as they were expecting her to formally announce “Reputation,” the final album in her “Taylor’s Version” recording project, according to Variety.

