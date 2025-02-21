Three killed in driver’s license center shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people were killed at a shooting outside of a driver’s license center on Friday.

The shooting occurred at the Driver’s License Branch in Louisville, Kentucky, WAVE reported.

Police said one person, a man, died at the scene, while two women died at an area hospital, The Associated Press reported.

Louisville Metro Police said there is no threat to the public, despite the alleged gunman leaving the scene in a vehicle, WHAS reported. Officials are reviewing surveillance video, the AP said. No arrests have been made.

“It’s absolutely a tragedy and I’m surprised that there wasn’t more people injured because many people were standing outside,” Maj. Donald Boeckman told the news station.

Check back for more on this developing story.





