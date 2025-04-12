Walmart Neighborhood Market, new shopping plaza approved near The Villages

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new retail project near The Villages is moving forward.

City commissioners in Lady Lake voted April 7 to approve a Walmart Neighborhood Market and shopping plaza at the corner of Cherry Lake Road and County Road 466.

The 20-acre property is owned by Georgia-based R.H. Ledbetter Properties, which bought the land for $6.1 million in August 2024. Executives for Ledbetter could not be reached for comment.

