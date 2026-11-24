Iran reiterated Tuesday that it would not hold talks with the United States to end the conflict, saying that seven conditions must be met first, though it didn't specify the conditions.

Iran also said three oil tankers had struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire despite U.S. aerial protection.

Meanwhile, at least nine Palestinians were killed in several Israeli strikes in Gaza, local officials said.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Tuesday. Read our full coverage here.

Iran rules out talks with US until its conditions are met

Iran’s chief negotiator and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Tuesday that Tehran wouldn't negotiate with the U.S. "until Iran’s seven conditions are met,” according to Iranian state television.

Iranian authorities haven't publicly stated what those conditions are. But Iranian state media have said they include the lifting of sanctions, the ending of the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and the release of seized Iranian assets.

He also warned that Iran would “shift the geographical scope of the conflict should the enemy make a mistake.”

Iran says 3 oil tankers on fire after hitting mines in Strait of Hormuz

The naval arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said the three oil tankers struck the naval mines because they were “in violation of regulations” regarding passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Guard’s navy said in a post on Telegram Monday that the strait “is not a place to test unauthorized routes or to disregard maritime warnings.”

It said the tankers were “engulfed in flames” after hitting the mines despite being under U.S. aerial escort.

At least 9 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

At least nine people were killed in four Israeli strikes Monday night and Tuesday morning, officials in Gaza said. Among those killed was a senior security official in the Hamas-run government’s Interior Ministry.

The ministry said Na’im Abu Nahl, director-general of its internal security service, was killed in a strike west of Gaza City on Tuesday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the killing and said Israel would continue targeting Hamas security forces.

Hospital officials across Gaza reported at least eight other deaths in four strikes, including a child killed in an airstrike in central Gaza on Tuesday and three police officers killed in Khan Younis.

Israel’s military did not immediately respond to questions about the strike that killed the officers. Since last year’s ceasefire, Israel has repeatedly targeted police stations in Hamas-controlled areas of Gaza, viewing them as instruments of the group’s rule.

Hamas maintains that police are needed to preserve order amid persistent shortages and instability.

At least 74,746 Palestinians have been killed in the three-year Israel-Hamas war, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The ministry, part of the Hamas-led government, maintains casualty records regarded as generally reliable by U.N. agencies and independent experts, but does not distinguish between civilians and militants.

Tower in Saudi capital's financial district comes under ‘terrorist attack’

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen said Tuesday that one of the towers in the financial district of the Saudi capital Riyadh came under what it described as a “terrorist attack.”

The coalition said damage was being assessed, and gave no further details. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. It was the second incident targeting the capital’s financial district in less than a week.

The Houthis have in the past claimed responsibility for attacks on Riyadh, including last week's strike that damaged several floors of the Public Investment Fund Tower and nearby buildings in the financial district. The Houthis have said their attacks are in response to Saudi strikes in Yemen.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Tuesday that the kingdom won't “tolerate any infringement" of its sovereignty and would "defend its resources with all our strength and resolve.”

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Hadjicostis reported from Nicosia, Cyprus, and Metz from Jerusalem.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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