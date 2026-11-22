Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot condemned arson attacks that Israeli settlers are suspected of carrying out in the occupied West Bank as "Jewish terrorism."

Eisenkot blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government, which he's working to replace, for the violence.

Meanwhile, in Yemen, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels reported an airstrike on the capital, Sanaa, and on the key port city of Mokha.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Sunday. Read our full coverage here.

Houthis say strike on Sanaa wounded 6 people

Houthi rebels in Yemen reported an airstrike early Sunday in the capital, Sanaa.

Anees al-Asbahi, a spokesman for the Houthi-run Health Ministry, said that the strike hit a fuel station operated by the state-run oil company and wounded six workers.

The strike also damaged the company’s building, al-Asbahi said.

The Red Sea port city of Mokha also came under fire on Sunday, Houthi-run television reported, as did the Haifan district in the southwestern province of Taiza. The Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia for the airstrikes. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Israeli opposition leader condemns West Bank arson attacks

Eisenkot blamed "Jewish terrorism" for overnight arson attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli police said they were investigating who set the fires and sprayed graffiti.

The opposition leader said that Netanyahu's right-wing government, which has approved more than 100 new settlements, had "brought the area to the brink of anarchy." Eisenkot is working to form a coalition government that would oust Netanyahu and his Cabinet.

“Last night’s arson attacks in Judea and Samaria were acts of Jewish terrorism, in every sense of the term,” Eisenkot said in a statement, using the biblical name for the West Bank. “Extremist groups that set fire to vehicles and homes are undermining regional stability, putting lives at risk and doing grave damage to Israel’s national security and foreign relations.”

Ahmad Ghneimat, a resident of Kafr Malik, said that violence had increased after several Israeli settler outposts sprang up in the area. He said that settlers have stolen sheep and violently harassed olive harvesters.

“We woke up at 2:30 at night to the sound of explosions, which were these cars, seven cars from here to here, on fire,” said Muntasir Al-Malik, another resident. “Of course we came out of the houses and panicked.”

Eisenkot called for the individuals responsible to be arrested and for “severe sanctions” to be imposed on them.

U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee called violent Israeli settlers "terrorists " in September, using a term that American officials usually reserve for Palestinian militants.

Drone strike in Sudan kills at least 3

A drone strike early Sunday killed at least three relatives in Omdurman, which is just opposite Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, a government official said.

The strike hit a civilian house in the area of Iskan in the western side of Omdurman and wounded nine other people, said al-Tayeb Saadel-Din, spokesman for the Khartoum provincial government.

Saadel-Din told The Associated Press that all casualties were from the same family.

Another drone strike early Sunday damaged a U.N. facility in Khartoum, Denise Brown, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, said in a statement. The strike occurred while U.N. workers were in the building, she said.

“It is unacceptable that we are put at such risk,” Brown said without offering further details.

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Samy Magdy reported from Cairo, and Koral Saeed from Abu Snan, Israel.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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