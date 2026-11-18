Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen fired missiles at Riyadh on Wednesday after the Saudi-led coalition launched a major attack targeting the group's missile and drone capabilities. The missile launches came as Iran stepped up attacks on its Gulf Arab neighbors, targeting U.S. installations in apparent retaliation for American strikes.

Meanwhile, the amount of crude oil being shipped through the Strait of Hormuz appears to have fallen since the start of November as Iran has increased its attacks on shipping and the United Arab Emirates' state-owned oil giant said one of its vessels was attacked while passing through the waterway.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Wednesday. Read our full coverage here.

Saudi-backed forces launch major attack on Houthis

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iranian-backed Houthis said Wednesday it launched a major air attack across the rebel-held territories in Yemen, which the Houthis said killed at least 17 people.

Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, the coalition spokesman, said the strikes launched Tuesday on the capital, Sanaa, and three more provinces targeted dozens of Houthi ballistic missile warehouses and drone workshops.

A spokesman for the Houthi-run health ministry, Anees al-Asbahi, said one strike hit a sponge factory in Hodeida, killing at least 15 people and wounding 15 others. At least two more people were killed and four injured in Saada and nine more were injured in Sanaa.

Saudi air defenses destroyed two Houthi-fired cruise missiles on Wednesday that targeted the capital, Riyadh, Al-Malki said. Saudi Arabia also sounded alerts in three cities in the kingdom's south, near the border with Yemen, but officials later said the potential danger had passed, without providing more details.

Crude oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz fell in November

The amount of crude oil being shipped through the Strait of Hormuz appears to have fallen since the start of November as Iran has increased its attacks on shipping. But substantial amounts of Mideast crude continue to reach a global economy that is increasingly well supplied with oil.

Crude flows counting only the strait are down to 8.5 million barrels per day, or 50% of prewar levels achieved at the start of November, according to preliminary figures through Monday from marine data firm Kpler. Those numbers, however, could rise in coming days, Kpler said in a media briefing Wednesday.

Oil coming by all available routes out of the Mideast — including both a US-protected tanker route through the strait near the coast of Oman and the pipelines that skirt the strait — amounted to 15 million barrels a day in the same period, according to Kpler, or around 64% of prewar flows, down from 97% of prewar supplies in October.

Despite uncertainty over Middle East flows, oil prices have fallen in the wake of a report Friday from the International Energy Agency, which expects the global oil market to be oversupplied in the current quarter for the first time since the start of the Iran war due to continuing Mideast supplies and falling demand.

Tanker operators and crews willing to risk using the U.S. route transit the strait at night with radio location systems and mobile phones off to avoid Iranian attack. They then transfer oil to other tankers waiting in the Gulf of Oman, who ship it to customers in Asia and return into the Persian Gulf to repeat the process.

That has kept oil flowing, but at enormous cost due to skyrocketing rates for chartering tankers. And shipments of other key energy products such as liquefied natural gas and diesel remain well below prewar levels.

Iran’s army says it targeted U.S. forces in Kuwait

The Iranian army said it targeted Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait with drones early Wednesday, triggering air defense alerts in the oil-rich Gulf country for the first time in weeks.

The army said it attacked air defense systems and drone and missile launch platforms, Iran’s state broadcaster reported.

U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. forces in the Middle East, did not immediately comment.

Kuwait’s army said its air defenses intercepted drone attacks but did not immediately report any damage. Bahrain’s army also said its defense systems had repelled several Iranian attacks.

UAE's state oil firm says 1 missing after ship attacked in Strait of Hormuz

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said one crew member was missing and 11 others were injured in an attack on one of its vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. In a statement Wednesday, it did not identify the vessel or say who was responsible.

Video shared on social media showed flames engulfing what appeared to be the same tanker, with a thick plume of black smoke rising hundreds of feet above it. The crew abandoned the vessel after the strike.

Israel rejects request to release Palestinian doctor, and strikes on Gaza kill 3

An Israeli court on Wednesday extended the detention of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the former director of Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital, by six months. He has been held without charge or trial since his arrest in December 2024 under Israel's policy of "administrative detention."

The court rejected his request for release. Israel's military has said Abu Safiya, 53, was under investigation for cooperating or working with Hamas, an allegation rejected by international aid groups that worked with him. His lawyers say he has been abused in prison and his health is deteriorating.

In Gaza, separate strikes killed three Palestinians on Wednesday. Israel’s military said it targeted Hamas militants in Gaza City and in Al Mughraqa, in central Gaza, but was unaware of a drone strike that killed one person in Deir al-Balah, also in central Gaza.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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Ezzidin and Magdy reported from Cairo and McHugh reported from Frankfurt, Germany.

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