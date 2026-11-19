SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday overturned the conviction of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for aiding ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law in December 2024.

Han had been convicted of trying to legitimize the decree by securing its endorsement at a formal Cabinet meeting, a constitutionally required step in imposing martial law. But the Supreme Court ruled 9-3 that prosecutors had not sufficiently proven he intended to help Yoon carry out the unlawful power grab.

The new ruling sends Han's case back to the Seoul High Court, which sentenced him to 15 years in prison in May. He will remain in detention for now. The Supreme Court extended his detention by two months, and further extensions are possible.

South Korea’s ruling liberal Democratic Party criticized the decision, accusing Chief Justice Jo Hee-de of committing a “judicial insurrection.” Some party leaders threatened to seek his impeachment.

Court questions proof of Han’s intent

The Supreme Court rejected the Seoul High Court’s finding that Han tried to lend legitimacy to Yoon’s illegal martial law decree by summoning ministers to a Cabinet meeting with the intent of rubber-stamping the decision.

It said prosecutors had failed to prove Han’s intent or whether he knew of Yoon’s martial law plans beforehand. It also noted that Han testified that he tried to dissuade the president from going ahead with the move.

But it did not challenge the appeals court’s finding that Han was guilty of discussing plans with other officials to cut off water and electricity to media outlets critical of Yoon after the martial law declaration, falsifying and destroying the martial law proclamation and lying under oath.

Yoon’s power grab collapsed within hours

Yoon’s martial law decree, announced late at night on Dec. 3, 2024, followed a standoff with liberal opponents controlling the legislature, whom the conservative leader branded as “anti-state” forces obstructing his agenda and paralyzing state affairs.

The power grab collapsed within hours. Lawmakers broke through heavily armed soldiers and police surrounding the National Assembly and gathered enough votes to overturn the decree, forcing Yoon’s Cabinet to lift it.

Yoon's powers were suspended on Dec. 14, 2024, when lawmakers voted to impeach him, and the Constitutional Court formally removed him from office in April 2025. After an earlier arrest and release, Yoon was re-arrested in July 2025 and has faced multiple trials over the martial law declaration and other charges. He received a life sentence for rebellion which he has appealed.

In July, the Supreme Court upheld an 8-year prison sentence against Yoon for infringing on Cabinet members' right to deliberate before declaring martial law; falsifying the official proclamation to cover up the lapse before later destroying the document; and deploying presidential security forces to illegally resist law enforcement efforts to arrest him weeks after his impeachment.

It was the first of several criminal trials related to his martial law decree to reach the highest court.

While Yoon called 11 Cabinet members to his office shortly before declaring martial law, several participants, including Han, have testified that Yoon unilaterally informed them of his decision rather than inviting deliberation. Yoon was also found guilty of violating the rights of nine other Cabinet members by failing to call them to the meeting or notifying them too late.

Court upholds sentence of ex-president's wife

In a separate ruling Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld a four-year prison term for Yoon's wife, Kim Keon Hee, on corruption charges including stock price manipulation and bribery, the latest development in Yoon's sprawling saga.

Han and Kim, both currently imprisoned, did not attend the rulings.

The Seoul High Court sentenced her in April for accepting gifts from a Unification Church official seeking favors and profiting from a stock manipulation scheme. Kim's lawyers criticized the Supreme Court's decision, saying in a statement Thursday that the charges against her had not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Shortly after taking office in June 2025, liberal President Lee Jae Myung approved multiple special prosecutor investigations into Yoon’s martial law declaration and other allegations involving his administration and wife.

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