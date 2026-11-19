ORLANDO, Fla. — United Parks Creative announced three upcoming theme park attractions Wednesday during the IAAPA Expo, revealing plans for new rides at SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

The announcements included concept artwork, previews and manufacturing partnerships for the three attractions. United Parks Creative also launched official social media channels on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube to share behind-the-scenes material and introduce creative personnel.

At SeaWorld Orlando, the company plans to build SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep, the park’s first indoor suspended dark ride. Developed in partnership with Vekoma, the attraction uses submersible-inspired vehicles that swing freely, rotate 360 degrees and travel forward and backward. T

he journey takes riders past coral reefs, a manta ray, bioluminescent environments, prehistoric ocean creatures and towering underwater trenches before an unexpected energy surge knocks the craft off course.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg will add Return to Corkscrew Hill, serving as a sequel to the park’s former classic attraction. Brogent Technologies, The Third Floor and Woodblock Animation Studios are collaborating to produce the project. Concept art displayed at the expo provided an initial look at Archibald the griffin alongside narrative details.

In the ride’s storyline, visitors receive an invitation to McLarney Castle for an exhibition focused on Irish myths and folklore. A witch named Moll lures them into an off-limits gallery, where an enchanted painting transports guests into the realm of Corkscrew Hill. Fairies then explain that the only way home is through another enchanted painting located in Moll’s tower.

0 of 13 Simbi Rush Simbi Rush Simbi Rush SEAQuest Legends of the Deep (SWO) SEAQuest Legends of the Deep (SWO) SEAQuest Legends of the Deep (SWO) Return to Corkscrew Hill Return to Corkscrew Hill Return to Corkscrew Hill Return to Corkscrew Hill United Parks Creative announces three new theme park attractions

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will introduce Simbi Rush, a family-friendly water coaster developed in collaboration with MACK Rides. The attraction draws its theme from Central African folklore centered around water guardian spirits.

The ride begins as a calm boat tour across a sacred lake before the waters come alive and riders meet the Simbi. The attraction shifts into an expedition through the Congo, utilizing multiple launches before finishing with a soaking splashdown. United Parks Creative released a teaser trailer and concept art for the ride during the presentation.

United Parks Creative scheduled both Return to Corkscrew Hill and Simbi Rush to make their park debuts in 2027.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group