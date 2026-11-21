HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — Pentagon restrictions on Canada largely target U.S. military officials' participation in think tank events and social engagements rather than military operations or intelligence sharing, a Republican U.S. senator said Saturday, in another sign of deteriorating relations between the longtime allies.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth circulated a classified memorandum last week imposing new restrictions on military cooperation with Canada. The report comes as U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war and repeated threats to make Canada the 51st U.S. state have strained relations between the longtime allies.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the department was prioritizing cooperation with Canada that advances U.S. defense objectives and strengthens security in North America.

“This guidance does not impact defense intelligence cooperation, our binational NORAD command, or our cooperation through NATO,” Parnell said.

The Trump administration had already barred Pentagon officials from attending the Halifax International Security Forum under restrictions imposed in 2025 on think tank participation. Now in its 18th year, the gathering draws about 300 military officials, U.S. lawmakers, diplomats and scholars annually. Previous administrations of both parties sent senior Pentagon officials, including defense secretaries.

Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds said the latest guidance appeared consistent with existing practices and was not expected to affect joint military operations or intelligence sharing.

Speaking at the Halifax International Security Forum, Rounds said his assessment was based on information from the delegation’s Pentagon liaison.

“They’re basically limiting some social engagements, and they’re asking people to get permission before they come in and do think tanks and so forth,” he said.

“We don’t expect any real changes over the way it has been going for the last year or a year and a half,” he said.

Rounds said the disclosure was unfortunate as Washington sought to reassure Canada and other allies of its commitment to longstanding security relationships.

Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty said he had not seen the document and had detected no change in military cooperation.

“I’ve seen no evidence of any kind of change. I’ve heard about the existence of a document. I’ve not seen the document,” McGuinty told reporters.

He cited Canadian vessels working alongside American ships to intercept drug trafficking in the Caribbean. “So that cooperation remains ongoing. And as far as we’re concerned, it’s business as usual,” he said.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine called the directive’s tone “bad” and “unnecessary,” while Sen. Chris Coons said it risked worsening relations with a close ally.

“The United States should be doing nothing to further aggravate some of the distance and division between the United States and Canada,” Coons said.

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