Cedar Key remains closed following Idalia

CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Cedar Key was hit hard by Hurricane Idalia and remains closed to everyone except those who have passes to get onto the island.

Trucks are everywhere in Cedar Key along with the debris piles.

“I’m not going to say (I’m) happy; you can’t be happy about anything like this,” resident Mike Hodges said. “But I was actually pleasantly surprised by the lack of damage.”

Hodges was luckier than some. Elsewhere, docks vanished and doors, windows and sides of buildings were torn clean off.

Power restoration comes and goes, and nobody has water.

Hodges still hasn’t checked on the clam beds that pay his bills, and give Cedar Key its nickname.

“I don’t know what I’m going to face out there,” he said. “We always hope for the best but I’m sure I’m going to have some damage.”

