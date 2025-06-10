Animal shelter pauses cat intake in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County animal shelter announces a brief pause on accepting healthy stray cats.

The animal shelter has temporarily suspended intake operations, which will remain in effect until the beginning of July.

Purrrfect Angels Cat Rescue and Sanctuary

Taking a short break from accepting new cats will give the shelter a chance to focus on spaying and neutering the wonderful cats already in their care.

They also want you to know that sick or injured cats will always be warmly welcomed here!

During the pause, the Osceola County animal shelter will also continue the trap-neuter-return program.

For more details, check out the Osceola County animal services official site here.

