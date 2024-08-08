Reward offered for information in fatal shooting of transgender woman near Sky Lake

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help solving a murder.

Deputies responded to the 8200 block of South Orange Blossom trail shortly before 4 a.m. on July 19 for reports of an unresponsive person.

They arrived to find a woman who had been shot.

The victim, later identified as 49-year-old Monique Jade Brooks, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there.

Though Orange County homicide detectives say they are “diligently” investigating the case, they’re now asking the public to help identify Brooks’ killer.

Deputies say Brooks was also known as Robert Ramon Thomas.

They’re asking anyone with information on what happened to her or who might be responsible to call Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Crimeline callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if the information they provide leads directly to an arrest.

