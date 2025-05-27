Shakira’s ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ tour arrives at Camping World Stadium next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Talented Latin pop singer-songwriter Shakira is set to make a special appearance in Orlando next week as she graces the Camping World Stadium with her amazing live performance for the ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ world tour.

Shakira’s latest studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, was released in March 2024 and has gained momentum ever since. The popular album features singles like ‘Te Felicito,’ ‘Monotonía,’ ‘Puntería’ and “(Entre Paréntesis).”

67th GRAMMY Awards highlights LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shakira performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The album’s success and release signify her return to producing a full-length project after almost seven years, solidifying her status as the eighth artist to enter the Top 20 on the Billboard 200.

Tickets and VIP packages for the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour are still available via Ticketmaster. If you haven’t already, grab your tickets while they last here.

