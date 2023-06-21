Suspect in multiple bank robberies arrested in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Central Florida say they’ve solved three recent bank robberies with a single arrest.

The first two robberies occurred in the City of Altamonte Springs. Police there were called to a Truist Bank on May 17 for a robbery, then again on June 13 at a Regions Bank.

In each case, police say the suspect passed a note demanding money while he implied he had a gun and a bomb.

He was described as a thin black man wearing all black including a black mask and sunglasses.

Just three days later, Orlando police were called to the TD Bank on South Semoran Blvd. shortly before 1 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

In a photograph released by the police department, the suspect is again seen wearing a dark mask and sunglasses. As with the robberies in Altamonte Springs, Orlando police say the suspect gave the teller a note and left with cash.

However, the third robbery was not a charm for the suspect as Orlando police officers were able to catch up to him as he sat in a car near the intersection of Old Winter Garden Road and State Road 408.

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Keelan Anderson. He faces a charge from the City of Orlando for robbery with the threat of a weapon.

After Anderson’s arrest, Detectives with the Altamonte Springs Police Department determined they had enough evidence to name him as the suspect in their two robberies as well.

Police say they’ve issued a warrant for Anderson charging him with one robbery and are in the process of preparing the other.

Anderson is being held in the Orange County jail on no bond.

