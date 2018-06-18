0 Four car fluid leaks to look out for

Have you ever walked out to your car to hop into the driver’s seat and noticed a puddle underneath the vehicle? It can cause a sinking feeling, because you know something is leaking and it’s likely going to cost you to repair it. Toyota of Clermont is here to help you pinpoint what the car fluid leak is and what you need to fix, and we also offer exceptionally affordable auto service and repairs at our dealership to help you make it happen!

What do different fluid leaks look like?

Coolant: Coolant is typically blue or green in color (although sometimes, it can be a reddish-orange hue) and has a sweet smell. If you see this puddled under your car, you may have a leak in your cooling system. You want to get it remedied immediately with Orlando auto repairs because without a properly working cooling system, your car can quickly overheat.

Brake fluid: Brake fluid is like cooking oil in both color and consistency. If you see a pool of it under the vehicle, chances are that your brake lines have an issue and are leaking. Make sure you address these auto repairs as fast as you can because brake fluid is what helps you bring your car to a safe and efficiency stop!

Oil: Engine oil leaks slowly because it’s a pretty thick and viscous fluid, so you won’t typically see a huge puddle under your car unless you have a big leak. Oil can range from caramel-colored to dark brown depending on how dirty it is and has a syrupy consistency. Pop the hood and check your oil levels to see how low they are (you can see on the oil dipstick) and then bring your car into Toyota of Clermont to have our auto service techs check out your engine to see where the leak originated from. Sooner is better, especially if oil levels have dipped low.

Gasoline: Gasoline is yellow-brown in color, but the smell is what really gives this fluid leak away. If you smell gasoline and notice liquid puddling under your vehicle, bring your car in immediately. Gas is extremely flammable, the fumes are dangerous if you’re overexposed to them, and you’re putting yourself and your passengers at risk every time you hit the road.

If you see clear liquid under your car that has no smell, it’s likely just water and nothing to worry about.

Don’t ignore fluid leaks – it may be a slow leak, but it may be something that can get a lot worse in a short amount of time and cause expensive and irreparable damage to your vehicle.

