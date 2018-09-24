0 Why you should consider a Clermont Toyota SUV for your next car

*This is a sponsored article by Toyota of Clermont*

Thinking about sinking a down payment into a new ride and trying to decide what you should get? There are so many options out there – it can be a little overwhelming to try and chisel them down to just one vehicle. We think we might be able to help here at Toyota of Clermont; we’ve got a great selection of vehicles for sale, including the most popular kind on the market at the moment – SUVs.

Why are SUVs becoming more and more popular among drivers?

Yup, SUVs are gaining more and more popularity in the automotive market as they edge passenger cars and trucks out of the way. In fact, only three out of every ten cars sold lately is a passenger car; people are more and more often option for versatile Toyota SUVs to meet their day-to-day drive time needs.

So, what are the benefits of getting behind the wheel of a Clermont Toyota SUV? Here are some of the things we love most:

They offer a lot more space. You’ll find a lot more space at your disposal when you’re behind the wheel of a Toyota SUV! Most of them offer seating for between 7-8 people in a comfortable cabin and you’ll also find more cargo space in the rear that’s easily accessed by a lift gate. Not only that, SUVs typically have larger engines than passenger cars so you’ll find more towing power on your side, too.

They’re more versatile than other vehicles. Toyota SUVs usually offer a lot more versatility than passenger cars. They’re perfect for family vehicles and offer you a spacious and safe way to get around town, but you never know what’s hiding in the engine bay. For example, the Clermont Toyota 4Runner can seat up to 8 and comes with cool features like a leather interior, Bluetooth, JBL audio, and navigation. However, you’ll also find that it’s a great option for off-roading with performance features like four-wheel drive, Multi-terrain Select, and CRAWL Control. Talk about a jack of all trades!

They’re teched out in terms of safety. Looking for the latest and greatest in safety technology? It’s a pretty solid bet that you’ll find it when you get behind the wheel of a new Toyota SUV. They come with incredible safety tech like Toyota Safety Sense P, Star Safety System, Advanced Airbag System, Blind Spot Monitors, and more to give you peace of mind that you and your precious cargo are safe.

They offer a good variety of options for your drive time. No matter what you’re looking for, you can probably find it in a Toyota SUV at Toyota of Clermont. The 2018 Toyota RAV4 is compact and fuel-efficient, the Toyota 4Runner is ready for off-roading, and the Toyota Land Cruiser offers a super spacious and luxurious interior.

