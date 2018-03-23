0 What kind of oil change should you schedule?

Are you due for an oil change and wondering what you should know before you drop your car so you’re prepared to face your mechanic? Toyota of Clermont can help. Today we’re here to talk about the four main types of oil changes and which one will best suit your car and your drive time needs.

What questions should you ask before scheduling an oil change?

First, let’s talk about what you should be asking yourself to narrow down your motor oil options. Here are some of the top things to think about:

How many miles are on your car?

What type of driving do you do?

Do you drive in weather extremes on a regular basis?

What’s your budget?

All of these answers will play into your final decision.

Four types of oil available at Toyota of Clermont

Now, let’s talk about the four types of oil changes available to you at Toyota of Clermont.

1) Conventional motor oil: This is the cheapest of all four types of motor oil, but it doesn’t have as long of a life as synthetic and some people don’t like the residue it leaves behind in the engine (since it’s made from natural materials). With this type of oil, you’ll need to schedule auto service every 3,000 to 5,000 miles.

2) Synthetic motor oil: This type of oil is a bit more expensive than conventional, but it has a much longer life and in some people’s opinions, that outweighs the higher costs. Synthetic oil lasts 5,000 to 10,000 miles depending on the type you choose, and it leaves behind very little residue in the engine since it’s chemically engineered. On top of that, some drivers claim it improves your car’s performance.

3) Synthetic blend: This is a blend of synthetic and conventional oils (just like it sounds). It’s a nice compromise because the life of the oil is extended a bit longer due to the synthetic component, but it’s still more affordable than just pure synthetic.

4) High mileage: If you drive an older car that’s got a lot of miles under its belt, then consider high mileage oil at your next Orlando oil change. This particular type of oil is great for vehicles that need a little bit of assistance in the performance department. It’s got a different viscosity than normal oil and can help prevent oil leaks, oil burnoff, and can even help maintain engine compression.

Still not sure which type to use? Let our Orlando Toyota service techs help you figure it out! They’re here seven days a week and can help you choose the right oil for your car’s needs AND your best drive time yet.

