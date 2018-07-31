0 Do you REALLY need a used car history report?

It can seem like there’s an overwhelming amount of stuff to do when you’re shopping used cars in Orlando. You have to do your research, make your lists, take test drives, get insurance, find financing… do you really need to add more to your to-dos? Well, there’s one more thing you might want to tack on the list (and if you shop Toyota of Clermont, we’ll take care of it for you) – getting a used car history report.

Yes, a used car history report is essential

Why is it so important? Well, peace of mind, for starters. It helps you to be confident in your decision if you know where your car has been before you decide where it’s going. However, there are other reasons you should always ask for a vehicle history report, and Toyota of Clermont is here to explain three major ones.

Reason #1: You want to verify mileage.

It’s important to verify the car’s mileage BEFORE you sign the dotted line. The vehicle history report should have the correct mileage on it, give or take a little. Make sure that number matches up with the number on the odometer. If the numbers are seriously skewed, then someone may have tampered with the odometer to make it seem like the car had less miles. If that’s the case, who know what else they might be hiding about the vehicle?

Reason #2: You need to know if the car has been in any accidents.

Every time a car gets into an accident or collision, its value goes down. That’s just the way it is. You want a used car with solid resale value in case you ever decide to sell yourself, so it’s important to check the accident history of the vehicle before you buy it. Ask the seller and make sure their answer matches the used car history report. Also, be on the lookout for signs of an accident in the vehicle. Look for things like mismatched paint, panels that don’t meet up, rust, dents, or any other damage to the exterior.

Reason #3: You should know how many owners the used car has had.

It may not seem like a big deal, but the number of owners a car has had is important. The more a car has been passed around, the less likely it is to have received routine maintenance. Also, there’s a higher chance that any accidents or collisions it’s been in have been reported appropriately! Decide how many is too many and if you buy a car with multiple owners under its belt, be sure to ask for service records as well as any warranties or receipts from repairs that have been made.

