Local Steals and Deals

Local Steals & Deals: Refresh Your Eyes & Power Your Day with Peter Thomas Roth & LVL

By Local Steals and Deals
Local Steals & Deals (Local Steals & Deals)
By Local Steals and Deals
Local Steas & Deals Presents

6 November, 2025

Refresh Your Eyes & Power Your Day with Peter Thomas Roth & LVL

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!


To access these great savings:

  1. Use the links provided below.
  2. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Instant Firm & An All-Day Charge!


Treat yourself to the viral Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye, designed to lift, tighten, and refresh your under-eye area in seconds, paired with the refreshing Face Wash for a clean, energized start. On the go? Keep your devices charged and ready with the compact, cable-free LVL Spark, giving you up to 19+ hours of power wherever you need it. Grab these deals while they last!


Peter Thomas Roth

Deal: $38.00

Retail: $50.00

(While supplies last)

24% Off

Discover the viral Instant FIRMx Eye, a clinically tested formula that instantly reduces the appearance of puffiness, fine lines, and wrinkles. Paired with the refreshing Face Wash, this duo keeps your under-eyes smooth, lifted, and your skin energized. Take advantage of this limited-time beauty deal today!

Shop now

LVL

Deal: $29.99

Retail: $59.99

(While supplies last)

50% Off

Stay powered wherever life takes you with the LVL Spark, a patented cable-free charger that delivers up to 19+ hours of reliable battery life. Lightweight, compact, and mess-free, it’s perfect for travel, work, or everyday use. Don’t miss this special tech deal while it lasts!

Shop now
Past Steals and Deals:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read