Orlando City’s pursuit of MLS Cup begins at home Thursday night, with a win-or-go-home matchup and a chance to extend a season transformed by French star Antoine Griezmann.

The Lions host FC Cincinnati at Inter.co Stadium on Thursday, November 19, at 7:30 pm ET in the Eastern Conference Wild Card game. The winner advances to face Nashville SC, the East’s top seed, in a best-of-three series.

Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook lists Orlando City as a -130 betting favorite to advance, giving the Lions a slight edge. You can also bet the home team at +125 on the three-way moneyline to win in regulation.

For Orlando, Thursday offers an opportunity to carry its second-half turnaround into the postseason. But there is little room for error: one game will determine whether the Lions move on or their season ends.

MLS Cup Playoff Format: How the Play-In Game Works

If you’re not familiar, The MLS Cup Playoffs begin with 18 teams: nine from each conference.

The top seven seeds in the East and West advance directly to Round One, while the eighth- and ninth-place teams meet in single-game Wild Card matchups. In the East Orlando are the 8, and Cincinnati are the 9.

That makes Orlando’s meeting with Cincinnati a play-in game for a place in the 16-team Round One field. If Thursday’s match is tied after 90 minutes, it goes directly to penalties, with no extra time.

The format then changes:

Round One : Best-of-three series, with the first team to win twice advancing. Tied games go directly to penalties.

: Best-of-three series, with the first team to win twice advancing. Tied games go directly to penalties. Conference Semifinals : Single-elimination games.

: Single-elimination games. Conference Finals : Single-elimination games.

: Single-elimination games. MLS Cup Final: One game to decide the champion.

From the Conference Semifinals onward, tied matches include extra time before a potential penalty shootout.

Should Orlando advance, Nashville would host the first game and a deciding third game if necessary, while the Lions would host Game 2.

How Antoine Griezmann Transformed Orlando City

Orlando’s playoff position tells only part of its story in 2026. The Lions enter the postseason as the East’s eighth seed, but their results since Griezmann’s arrival suggest they might be underseeded.

Before his July 22 debut, Orlando had won just four of its first 15 league games, collecting 14 points at an average of .93 points per game.

Over the remaining 19 matches, the Lions recorded nine wins, five losses and five draws, earning 32 points and averaging 1.68 points per game.

Across a full 34-game season, that latter pace projects to approximately 57 points - enough for fourth in this year’s Eastern Conference standings or third in the West.

The French forward delivered 14 goals and eight assists in 18 regular-season appearances, earning 2026 MLS Newcomer of the Year honors, becoming the first Orlando City player to earn the award.

Now, the Lions will look to their summer signing to help turn that resurgence into a playoff run.

MLS Cup Odds: Orlando City Enters as a Long Shot

Although Orlando is favored to advance Thursday, its longshot odds to win the MLS championship reflect the difficult road ahead - primarily in the form of a fantastic Nashville side.

If you’re interested in betting futures, the Lions are +7500 (75/1) to win MLS Cup at Hard Rock Bet. Getting past Cincinnati would immediately set up a series against Nashville, who’s favored to win it all.

Some of the leading MLS Cup contenders include:

Nashville SC: +400

Inter Miami: +450

Vancouver Whitecaps: +450

Chicago Fire: +1400

FC Dallas: +1400

Bet on the MLS playoffs with Hard Rock Bet

Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook, the only legal betting app in the state of Florida, offers a complete list of soccer betting options for all MLS playoff games. From kickoff of the first Wild Card game in Orlando all the way through MLS Cup final on December 18.

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