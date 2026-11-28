BERLIN — Bayern Munich overcame an injury crisis and a red card for captain Joshua Kimmich to emerge unbeaten in the Bundesliga on Saturday, when Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Lazio and Inter Milan were all playing later.

Bayern’s 0-0 draw at Hamburger SV maintained its unbeaten start to the league but it could allow leader Borussia Dortmund to go four points clear on Sunday with a win at home over Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern was without injured stars Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari among others, forcing coach Vincent Kompany to give the 19-year-old Noah Codjo-Evora his first start up front.

His team was reduced to 10 men before the break when Kimmich retaliated to an opponent running into him off the ball by pulling the back of his hair.

Kompany sent on Luis Díaz for Bara Sapoko Ndiaye after the interval, while midfielder Konrad Laimer followed for the 18-year-old Lennart Karl soon after. Laimer hobbled off late to become the next injured player, however.

Hamburg defender Mario Vušković played the whole game in his first start since returning from a doping ban.

Paderborn and Cologne enjoyed big wins over Schalke and Elversberg, respectively. Paderborn defeated Schalke 8-1 for its biggest-ever Bundesliga victory and Marius Bülter scored a hat trick as Cologne routed Elversberg 5-0.

Urs Fischer’s Mainz scored two late goals to beat his former side Union Berlin 2-1. Fischer led Union to Bundesliga promotion in 2019 and later the Champions League, but now the Köpenick-based club is in a battle for survival.

Stuttgart was hosting Eintracht Frankfurt later.

Rayo shines in Spain

Jorge de Frutos pounced with the winner for Rayo Vallecano to stun Champions League participant Real Betis with a 1-0 victory in Seville. It was the fourth victory of the campaign for the modest but fiercely proud left-wing club from Madrid's gritty neighborhood of Vallecas.

Rayo’s bigger city rivals, Real and Atlético Madrid, were playing later and looking for wins to pressure league leader Barcelona. Real could draw level with Barcelona with a win at home over Alaves, while Atlético was not far behind before its trip to Elche.

Also later, Serie A leader Lazio was playing at Torino, Inter Milan welcomed Genoa, and French league leader PSG was hosting Lorient among other games in France.

Among the games in the Premier League was United vs Brentford.

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