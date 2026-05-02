Celtics star Jayson Tatum ruled out of Game 7 with left knee stiffness

BOSTON — Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been ruled out for Game 7 against Philadelphia on Saturday night with left knee stiffness.

The team announced the news about 90 minutes before the start of the winner-take-all first-round matchup between Boston and the Philadelphia 76ers.

“He just came in today with knee discomfort. The medical team and myself decided for him not to play,” coach Joe Mazzulla said during his pregame meeting with reporters.

It is unclear who will start in Tatum's place.

Tatum briefly left Game 6 in the third quarter for unspecified treatment to his calf. Tatum, of course, is just 22 games into his return from the torn right Achilles tendon injury he suffered in last season’s playoffs.

The Celtics downplayed the situation, with Tatum saying afterward that his leg was only feeling “a little stiff.” He said following a quick assessment and some time on the exercise bike he didn’t return because the game was out of hand and the starters had already been pulled.

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