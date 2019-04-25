Central Florida athletes aim to make top selections in 2019 NFL draft

COCOA, Fla. - Two Central Florida athletes are hoping to hear their names called this year during the NFL draft.
You can catch round one of the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday at 8 p.m. on WFTV. The second and third rounds kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday and the draft finishes with rounds 4-7 on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Jawaan Taylor and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson both played at Cocoa High School and for the Florida Gators.
They will both wait patiently, along with their families, to see if their NFL dreams come true.
Johnson led the Gators with four interceptions in his final year of college and is considered a top five safety in this year's draft.
He'll be watching with his family in Cocoa.
Meanwhile, Jawaan Taylor is the top-ranked offensive tackle in the draft and is expected to be one of the first 10 picks Thursday.
WFTV sports reporter Christian Bruey recently spent a day with his family and found out there was a time when Taylor weighed about 385 pounds.
Taylor is expected to be selected in the first round by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the seventh overall pick.
There are several other Central Florida athletes also hoping to be selected throughout the NFL draft.
