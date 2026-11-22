PHILADELPHIA — Joe Milton made a perfect throw to DeVonta Smith and the wide receiver rolled out of bounds to get the first down that closed out the Philadelphia Eagles' first win since September.

The catch ignited a sideline celebration of hugs and helmet slaps that was long overdue for a team accustomed to championship expectations that instead was mired in the franchise's worst losing streak in 14 years.

“We got a win,” defensive tackle Moro Ojomo said, “which felt like the Super Bowl.”

Saquon Barkley ran 38 yards for a first-quarter touchdown to provide a rare offensive spark, and the Eagles snapped a seven-game skid with a 19-16 win over an ineffective Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

“It definitely feels better winning football games,” Barkley said. “Not to look too far ahead, but sometimes it only takes one.”

Pittsburgh’s losing streak in Philly now spans 12 games over six decades, three stadiums, five Steelers coaches — including Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, Mike Tomlin and now Mike McCarthy — and now against a last-place Eagles team using its third starting quarterback of the season.

The Steelers' last win in Philadelphia came on Oct. 24, 1965.

“We expected to win this game, especially given some of the challenges and changes that our opponent was going through,” McCarthy said.

Rodgers, who turns 43 on Dec. 2, looked every bit the aging quarterback against a mostly dominant Eagles defense. He lived on screens and shorter passes to complete 17 of 20 attempts in the first half for the Steelers (6-4), but for just 95 yards. He averaged 0.5 air yards per attempt in the first half.

The Eagles had five sacks.

“I just think for us as an offense,” McCarthy said, “we need to take a step back and look at some things.”

Rodgers threw for 227 yards and had a late 20-yard touchdown pass to Max Hurleman with 1:21 left to make it 19-16.

The Eagles (3-7) ended their longest skid since they lost eight straight in 2012.

Jake Elliott kicked four field goals. He converted from of 41 and 29 yards in the first half and his 53- and 55-yarders in the second half pushed the lead to 19-9.

Milton made his second straight start after Tanner McKee was benched and Jalen Hurts was sidelined with blood clots. He completed 11 of 21 passes for 141 yards without a touchdown or an interception.

His completion on third-and-6 to Smith for 7 yards with 1:09 left wiped out any shot of a last-gasp Steelers comeback.

Milton’s most curious play came when he simply stared at the ball after he lost a fumble instead of trying to pounce on it.

It was that kind of game.

Barkley, who has endured an injury-plagued season, broke loose in the first quarter to give the Eagles a 13-0 lead. He has a rushing touchdown in four straight games for the first time in his career, and it marked the first time in 33 games the Eagles scored three times in the first quarter.

“It's like I'm contagious to get back into the end zone,” Barkley said.

The Eagles returned from a bye without any major changes — other than trading defensive tackle Jordan Davis to Jacksonville — and the offense under embattled coordinator Sean Mannion showed little creativity or innovation.

Without Davis on the pass rush, the Eagles held the Steelers to 73 yards rushing.

The win was enough to at least cool the hot seat under coach Nick Sirianni. Well, for one day.

“Man, we missed this,” Sirianni said.

The Steelers were still reeling from a 38-18 beatdown at the hands of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals, and McCarthy now has to figure out how much more they can squeeze out of Rodgers down the stretch to try and make the playoffs.

Chris Boswell kicked field goals of 25, 50 and 42 yards for the Steelers.

“Doesn’t matter who you’re playing, scoring three is not usually a winning formula,” Rodgers said.

The Steelers caught a break when Eagles returner Jaydon Blue fumbled the opening kickoff in the second half. Carson Bruener recovered and brought the ball to the Eagles 24-yard line. Rodgers threw two incomplete passes and the Steelers settled for the field goal.

Metcalf tossed

Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct in the third quarter.

Metcalf was twice involved in fights against the Eagles.

He was flagged for unnecessary roughness earlier in the game after he went after cornerback Cooper DeJean. Metcalf appeared to poke DeJean in the eye in the second scuffle, leading to his ejection.

Metcalf finished with one catch for 2 yards. He was ejected for the third time in his career.

Injuries

Steelers: LB Alex Highsmith was ruled out in the second half with an ankle injury.

Eagles: CB Quinyon Mitchell suffered a hamstring injury.

Up next

Steelers: Host Denver on Friday.

Eagles: At Dallas on Thanksgiving Day.

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