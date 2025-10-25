Football Friday Night Week 10 Recap: High school football district championships were on the line

ORLANDO, Fla. — In week No. 10 of the high school football season, a number of district championships were up for grabs.

In our Football Friday Night Game of the Week, West Orange erased a 14-0 halftime deficit to beat Ocoee 21-14 for the district title.

Elsewhere, Oviedo beat Evans 29-28 in double OT to win the Class 6A, District 4 title.

Boone blanked Freedom 63-0 to improve to 9-0. The Braves battle 9-0 Edgewater next week in the Barrel Game.

Boone QB Sam Johnson threw a school record 70th career passing touchdown in the win.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group