Garrett moves on after 9 seasons in Cleveland, the Browns' problems though still remain

CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett indicated when he signed a record-breaking contract extension last year that money would not ease the disappointment of not contending for a playoff spot.

“If it’s about the money, then I can just pack it in and not go out there and give my best effort. But I plan to be the best leader possible as well as dominating on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays,” Garrett said last March.

That is why Garrett's nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns ended on Monday when he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, less than 15 months after signing a $204.8 million, four-year contract extension with $122.8 million guaranteed.

The Browns dealt the two-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year to the Rams for pass rusher Jared Verse and three draft picks.

Garrett demanded a trade last year during Super Bowl week, but agreed to an extension one month later that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at the time.

General manager Andrew Berry was adamant that Garrett would spend his entire career in Cleveland and enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame wearing orange and brown. But repeated quarterback missteps, organizational dysfunction, and a disastrous trade for Deshaun Watson have kept the Browns in a near-constant state of rebuilding.

“We were sincere in that desire as we entered this offseason and did not envision a world where Myles was not a Cleveland Brown,” Berry said on Monday. “However, as we embark on a new era of Browns football with a young core and a replenished asset base, we felt this move was important to our transition.”

Berry was able to make a deal after the Browns and Garrett agreed to modify the contract and defer option payments over the 2026-28 seasons in March. The first payment of around $10 million was due on March 28, but was moved to near the start of the regular season.

Cleveland will still have a cap hit of $15.53 million this year and $25.56 million next year for the trade.

Trade set in motion early

The second honeymoon between Garrett and the Browns after signing the extension was short lived.

“To lose the same way every time, it’s frustrating as hell,” Garrett said on Oct. 12 after a 23-9 loss at Pittsburgh, where the Browns failed to score a touchdown on offense.

Rookie Dillon Gabriel was making his second start at quarterback after replacing veteran Joe Flacco, who was traded to AFC North rival Cincinnati.

After the Steelers’ loss, Garrett had at least a half-sack in nine straight games. He set a team record with five at New England in Week 8, had four against Baltimore in Week 11, and three the following week at Las Vegas. He broke the single-season mark of 22½ sacks set by Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt during the fourth quarter of his final game for the Browns in the season finale at Cincinnati.

After Kevin Stefanski was fired many on the defense lobbied for coordinator Jim Schwartz to be promoted to head coach.

“I’m committed to winning, and as long as the team (and) organization are doing so and they’re committed to that same thing, then I’m all on board. But if we’re thinking anything other than winning — tanking or rebuilding, that’s not me,” Garrett said on Jan. 2.

Schwartz was bypassed as the organization selected Todd Monken in late January. One week later, Schwartz resigned after three years in Cleveland.

Monken said two weeks ago he had not met Garrett face-to-face since being hired.

Garrett — who has a minority stake in the Cavaliers — visited Cleveland a couple of times during the NBA playoffs, but did not make a stop at the Browns' complex.

Garrett’s time in Cleveland

Garrett was the Browns’ first overall pick in 2017. He was part of the NFL’s second 0-16 team his rookie year, the first of five double-digit losing seasons he endured.

Garrett helped lead Cleveland to its first playoff win since the 1994 season, defeating Pittsburgh 48-37 in an AFC wild-card matchup during his fourth year in 2020. The Browns returned to the playoffs in 2023, losing to Houston in the first round, but went 8-26 over the past two seasons.

Cleveland has the league’s sixth-worst record since 2017 at 58-90-1.

The 30-year-old Garrett — a five-time All-Pro — is the first player in NFL history with at least 12 sacks in six consecutive seasons (2020-25) and the only player with double-digit sacks each of the past eight years. His 125½ career sacks are tied for 20th on the league list.

“What I can say with complete honesty is this; I gave this city everything I had. I suited up and wore those colors with pride, and I don’t regret a second of being part of this storied franchise. Every Sunday. Every offseason. Every play, Every down. Every moment. You gave me more in return than I can ever repay,” Garrett said in a social media post addressed to Browns fans. "The best days for this franchise are ahead, Thank you for letting me grow here. Thank you for believing in me.

“Loving you is easy, leaving you is the hard part. Thank you for nine unforgettable years.”

Different seasons, same dysfunction

The Browns have had 42 quarterbacks make at least one start since their 1999 return, including 15 the past nine seasons.

The revolving door at quarterback is a major reason why the Browns have had just four winning seasons since their return and why Monken is the seventh coach hired by Jimmy and Dee Haslam since they bought the franchise in 2012.

Jimmy Haslam said last year the Browns “took a big swing and miss” when they sent three first-round picks to Houston for Watson in 2022 and signed him to a fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million deal that remains the worst in NFL history.

However, guess who is favored to start Week 1 at Jacksonville? Watson, who has not played since Week 7 of the 2024 season after two Achilles tendon injuries. Watson is vying with Shedeur Sanders, who started the final seven games as a rookie last season, going 3-4 with seven touchdown passes, 10 interceptions, and a 68.1 passer rating.

If the Browns struggle again at quarterback, they will have two first-round picks in 2027.

What does Verse add?

Garrett’s trade did not bring three first-round picks, but it did add a young pass rusher in Verse. Besides the 2027 first-rounder, the Browns received a second-round pick in 2028 and a third-rounder in 2029.

Verse’s acquisition gives the Browns the past two AP Defensive Rookies of the Year. Carson Schwesinger won last season after leading NFL rookies with 156 tackles and 11 tackles for loss.

Verse, the 19th overall pick in the 2024 draft, had 4½ sacks as a rookie and 7½ sacks last season, along with three forced fumbles.

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