The House of Representatives will soon consider a slightly tweaked version of a bill already passed in the Senate that needs to be signed by the end of the year to become law.

One key change in the House version of the Protect College Sports Act released Friday would allow conferences to expand to as many as 22 teams — two more than allowed in the Senate version. The bigger number appears designed to cater to teams in Florida and the Carolinas that play in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The House version would also forbid schools with $50 million or more in media-rights revenue from using student fees to subsidize sports.

The NCAA sent a letter to members pushing them to advocate for the bill, which it said could start to be considered as soon as Nov. 30.

“Given the short time period, it is imperative member schools contact their representatives as soon as possible,” the letter said.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Republican colleagues Tim Walberg and Brett Guthrie released a statement saying, “Congress needs to pass strong antitrust protections to end the Wild West atmosphere that exists today.”

In a news conference, President Donald Trump reiterated his support for the bill, saying without it, “you’re going to have these colleges all go bankrupt.”

The bill, which among other things locks in rules that regulate how athletes are paid and builds in protections for Olympic sports, passed the Senate 77-22 last month.

But it faces a tougher road in the House where Democrats have expressed several concerns, including over athletes' rights in the face of the bill's proposed antitrust exemption. That exemption would prevent many lawsuits, including those over eligibility, the likes of which have been streaming through courts around the country since the start of this school year.

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