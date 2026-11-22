AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State women's basketball team will have "enhanced monitoring," the school announced in a statement that came in the wake of a letter from six former players asking the university for an independent review of coach Bill Fennelly's program.

The statement didn't offer specifics on what new steps would be taken to monitor the program.

“Iowa State University cares deeply about the health and well-being of our student-athletes and takes seriously any claims of conduct contrary to our values and standards,” the school said Saturday in the statement. “The university has appropriate policies and procedures in place to address allegations of misconduct. Iowa State has reached out to the attorney representing the former women’s basketball student-athletes to try and ascertain details of their general claims.

"In the meantime, to best live up to our mission and to support our student-athletes as well as Coach Fennelly and his coaching staff, we have instituted enhanced monitoring of the women’s basketball program.”

Fennelly said after his team beat Drake on Sunday to remain undefeated that he didn't know what the “enhanced monitoring” meant and hasn't been told specifically anything about it. He said he heard about the letter from the former players from the school's lawyers.

“Disappointed, obviously, confused a little bit. My focus and I know this sounds cliche, I'm 100% focused on our team. I can't control other stuff. I know that sounds boring and sounds whatever, it's the absolute truth," Fennelly said. "My head is down and I'm focused on the 13 kids in that locker room and the coaches.”

The former players said they asked for the review after Fennelly’s one-game suspension for “inappropriate contact” with a player. He nudged Sienna Harvey's head with his hand in a win over UIC a week ago. Fennelly later apologized for the incident. He served the suspension on Wednesday when Iowa State beat Northern Iowa.

Harvey said after that game that she and her teammates have “a great relationship” with coach Fennelly.

“I can see how it was perceived on the internet, but he loves us and cares about us more than anyone,” she said. “And I like being coached hard, so I think it was perceived differently than what it was.”

The former players said Fennelly's suspension showed what they felt was a long-standing problem in the program. Two of the former players signed their names to the statement while the other four remained anonymous.

“We experienced or witnessed conduct we considered to be verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse from Coach Fennelly,” the players wrote in the statement that was sent to numerous media outlets. “We reported this and what we believed was inappropriate physical contact to members of the coaching staff and Iowa State athletic administration, but we do not believe our concerns were taken seriously.

“Our individual experiences may differ, but we are united in our concerns about an environment where intimidation, humiliation, and fear became normalized. For some of us, the consequences did not end with our playing careers. We continue to deal with anxiety, depression, diminished self-worth, and lasting distress that we associate with our time in the program.”

Fennelly, 69, announced last month that he would retire at the end of the season, which is his 32nd coaching at the school. He is 662-335 in his career at Iowa State and has made the NCAA Tournament 24 times.

Iowa State lost nine players to the transfer portal including No. 2 all-time scorer Audi Crooks.

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