DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings traded ex-captain Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens in a blockbuster swap involving four players and six draft picks, including two first-round selections, in a deal announced by both teams on Sunday night.

In acquiring Larkin, the Red Wings landed forward Kirby Dach, goalie Sam Montembeault and prospect forward Michael Hage as well as Montreal's first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, plus a 2028 second-round selection and a 2028 fourth-rounder.

Along with Larkin, Montreal acquired Detroit's 2028 second-round pick and a third-round selection in 2027.

The long-awaited trade happened between two Atlantic Division rivals and a month after the Red Wings suspended Larkin without pay. The suspension came after the player's agent informed the team the center would no longer play for the franchise, and had grown frustrated by the Red Wings' inability to move him months after he asked to be dealt.

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AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed.

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