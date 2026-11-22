ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Rasmus Hojgaard took an important step toward keeping his PGA Tour card when he made a 25-foot birdie putt on the last hole for a 5-under 65 on Sunday, giving him a share of the 54-hole lead with Michael Thorbjornsen at the rain-delayed RSM Classic.

Thorbjornsen was atop the leaderboard for most of the cool, cloudy day at Sea Island. The American shot a 66 to join the Danish player at 13-under 199.

Thorbjornsen is among those who have little pressure outside of trying to win the final event of the season. He won the Rocket Classic this summer to secure a spot in the Masters and a PGA Tour card through 2028.

Hojgaard, who played for Europe's winning Ryder Cup team last year, is at No. 122 in the FedEx Cup. The top 100 are assured of full status.

“Today felt very free. Tomorrow is a completely different day,” Hojgaard said. “I think, yeah, I’m going to feel the stress, I’m going to feel the nerves. Again, I think that’s what we all play for is to put ourselves in those positions, and we’ll see what happens.”

Max Greyserman was likely safe at No. 91 in the FedEx Cup. He shot a 65 and was one shot off the lead as he goes for his first PGA Tour title.

The group two shots behind — Max McGreevy (67), Haotong Li (67) and Marco Penge (68) — all are outside the top 100 with a lot on the line Monday.

The tournament was washed out by heavy rain on Saturday, leading to the final round being held on Monday at Sea Island. It will be the second straight Monday finish on the PGA Tour. The Austin Championship last week also was delayed by rain.

Jackson Koivun, who won this summer in Minnesota right out of college, shot 65 and was three shots behind. Already in the Masters and PGA Championship, Koivun would earn an exemption into the U.S. Open with a victory at the RSM Classic.

Brooks Koepka had some adventures on the fourth hole when he made triple bogey but recovered to finish five shots behind after a 67. Koepka is a five-time major champion. Far more pressure falls to two others at 8-under 204 — David Ford and Davis Thompson, who lives at Sea Island and whose father is the tournament director.

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