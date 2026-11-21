MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins traded infielder Royce Lewis, the first overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday for right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller and minor league catcher Francisco Espinoza.

Lewis, drafted as a shortstop out of JSerra Catholic High School, has struggled with injuries and inconsistency at the plate in the major leagues. He will return to his Southern California roots for a fresh start in the National League.

Lewis batted a career-low .227 in 2026 with 15 home runs, 57 RBIs and 130 strikeouts in 463 at-bats. Fully healthy for essentially the first time as a big leaguer after knee injuries had set him back earlier in his career, Lewis lost his swing and was sent to Triple-A for two weeks in late May.

He moved from third base to second to first as the Twins tried different infield combinations, but with Brooks Lee, Kaelen Culpepper, Luke Keaschall and Kody Clemens, the team now has more reliable hitters at every spot around the diamond.

The 27-year-old Lewis, in his second season of salary arbitration eligibility, batted .246 over 383 games with 61 homers for the Twins since debuting in 2022.

The 27-year-old Miller, who made 22 starts for the Dodgers in 2023 in his major league debut but has been hampered by multiple injuries since, appeared in only three games for the club in 2026. The 2020 first-round draft pick could give the Twins a needed boost in the bullpen. They signed starting pitcher Sonny Gray this week to bolster a deep rotation.

Espinoza, 19, batted .317 in 46 games for two Dodgers farm clubs in 2026, finishing with Class A Ontario.

The Twins on Friday also declined to offer a 2026 contract to right-handed starting pitcher Bailey Ober and corner outfielders Trevor Larnach and Matt Wallner. Ober and Larnach were in their final year of arbitration eligibility.

Ober made 139 starts over the last six seasons for the Twins, going 7-7 with a 4.47 ERA over 131 innings in 2026. He became more expendable in the rotation when the Twins signed Gray.

Larnach was Minnesota’s first-round draft pick in 2018. He hit .269 with 13 homers and a .788 OPS in 383 at-bats in 2026, his third season as a regular in the lineup, but the Twins had an excess of left-handed-hitting outfielders. Larnach also recently had a cleanup wrist surgery.

Wallner began last season as the regular right fielder but was sent to Triple-A with a .167 batting average and did not return.

The Twins agreed to 2027 contracts with right-handed relievers Tommy Nance and Cole Sands, avoiding arbitration.

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