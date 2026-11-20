ORLANDO, Fla. — Crews working on Phase I of the Church Street Roadway Improvement Project in downtown Orlando recently uncovered a 100-year-old water main beneath the street, requiring utility upgrades before surface improvements can move forward.

The century-old pipe must be relocated and upgraded before street construction proceeds.

Downtown project officials stated that addressing the utility now strengthens downtown infrastructure and prevents crews from having to dig up the new streetscape at a later date.

The project team used the pause in active street work to plan the safest and most efficient way to complete the utility repairs. Project coordinators noted that such discoveries are not uncommon in historic corridors, where some infrastructure needs come to light only after excavation begins.

Work on the corridor will resume after Thanksgiving. The overall project remains on track for completion in the spring of next year.

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