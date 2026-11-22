SEATTLE — Not only is No. 6 Indiana’s quest to defend its national title in peril, the Hoosiers might not even get a chance to defend their Big Ten crown.

The Hoosiers’ third trip to overtime in the past four weeks turned out to be the opposite of the charm, as Washington tipped Paddy McAteer’s 37-yard field goal wide in the extra period to come away with a 27-24 upset and send the crowd at Husky Stadium storming the field.

“I give Washington a lot of credit; great win for them,” Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said. “Our guys fought in the second half, but they made one more play than we did, and that was it.”

A victory would have put the Hoosiers (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) a win away from their second straight trip to the Big Ten Championship Game. Instead, the conference picture is in chaos, thanks to the Huskies (7-4, 4-4) and Michigan, which upset No. 4 UCLA 18-16 in triple overtime.

The Hoosiers still have a route to Indianapolis, but they would need to beat Purdue and get help to make it.

If Indiana — which also lost to Ohio State on Oct. 17 — misses its conference championship game entirely, it would dramatically slash the Hoosiers’ hopes to make the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Cignetti made multiple personnel changes Saturday, but while both of them worked initially, neither were enough to send the Hoosiers to the win.

For the second time in the past three games, Indiana made a switch at quarterback, this time bringing Josh Hoover back in for Grant Wilson in the third quarter. Wilson, who had replaced Hoover in Indiana’s overtime win over Minnesota and played last week against USC, hit Charlie Becker for a 74-yard touchdown on the Hoosiers’ first play from scrimmage but struggled after that, finishing 8 for 16 for 119 yards.

Wilson was nearly picked off on the Hoosiers’ first drive of the third quarter — it was ruled incomplete after video review — but the drive ended on a Nico Radicic field goal attempt that was blocked by UW offensive lineman Drew Azzopardi.

That ended up being enough for Cignetti to make a move.

“I went in fully hoping and believing Grant would do well and make it through the whole game,” Cignetti said. “We just got a little shaky there, something I sensed. Josh came in and made a few plays.”

Hoover finished 7 for 13 for 121 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown to Nick Marsh. Becker finished with six catches for 167 yards.

The blocked third-quarter kick also led Cignetti to switch kickers, from Radicic to McAteer.

“We’ve missed too many field goals this year,” Cignetti said. “The other guy had made them. That was the plan going in — we gave him an opportunity, and he missed the field goal.”

Washington’s Demond Williams Jr. finished 24 for 41 for 227 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 88 yards and a score. In the Huskies’ overtime possession, Washington’s offense went nowhere before Tyler Robles connected on a 46-yard kick that proved to be the game-winner.

The Huskies outgained Indiana 443-392.

The takeaway

Indiana: Becker’s first touchdown pushed him over the 1,000-yard mark, making him the eighth Hoosier to surpass 1,000 yards in a season and the first since Whop Philyor in 2019. He goes into the final week of the regular season at 1,117 yards. Ernie Jones holds the program record with 1,265 yards receiving in 1987.

Washington: Williams’ touchdown was the longest run by a Washington quarterback since Warren Moon’s 71-yard score in 1977.

Up next

Indiana hosts Purdue next Saturday, with the Old Oaken Bucket on the line.

Washington travels to No. 14 Oregon next Saturday, looking for its first win over the Ducks since the 2023 Pac-12 championship game.

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