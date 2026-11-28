The Chicago White Sox added Nick Martinez to their rotation on Saturday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal, agreeing to a $44 million, two-year contract with the veteran right-hander.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a physical.

The 36-year-old Martinez went 15-6 with a 3.10 ERA in 31 starts for Tampa Bay this past season, when he was an All-Star for the first time. He also went 1-1 with a 2.81 ERA in four playoff appearances, helping the Rays reach the World Series.

Chicago is coming off a surprising 2026 season, going 84-78 and making the playoffs for the first time since 2021. The White Sox swept Houston in the opening round of the playoffs before blowing a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five AL Division Series against Cleveland.

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