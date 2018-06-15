0 How to find Orlando traffic maps

Drivers in Orlando, both locals and tourists, can benefit from Orlando traffic maps. There are several accurate and up-to-date resources for drivers. Here are the top Orlando traffic maps for staying on top of lane closures, rush hour traffic and planning the best route.



Interactive traffic map: The popular and authoritative TrafficLive page on WFTV's website includes a map that displays live traffic conditions on all major roads in the Orlando area. Other highlighted areas on the traffic map include Windermere, Belle Isle, Eatonville, Union Park, Kissimmee and Walt Disney World Resort. Color codes along the map's road indicate the following traffic conditions:

Green: fast

Yellow: medium

Red: slow

Black: stopped

Depending on the settings, the map will also indicate traffic flow, incidents and even road weather. The TrafficLive page also links to notices about construction projects in central Florida that could impact Orlando traffic.

Florida Highway traffic incidents: The WFTV traffic website links to information about Florida Highway Patrol traffic incidents. This portion of Orlando traffic maps is updated every five minutes. Incidents within city limits usually don't show on the map, though, since FHP doesn't work within city limits.



Tweets by @WFTVTraffic: Drivers who prefer to get alerts and accident reports via Twitter will benefit from the @WFTVTraffic feed. Its tweets include anything from immediate reports of crashes to recent lane closures and reopenings. Follow-up tweets indicate when wrecks are cleared and if traffic conditions remain poor.



Reports on crashes. TrafficLive coverage on the WFTV website includes a crash report with that day's date and the time it was last updated.



Traffic television news and features. WFTV's traffic coverage includes on-demand video from current and past traffic news and features.



Orlando-area road closures. The city of Orlando provides additional information that could help local motorists and tourists plan around known sources of Orlando traffic, particularly in downtown or near Amway Center. The city reports current and upcoming closures stemming from construction and special events with an online map and through road closure reports.

