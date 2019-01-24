  • UPDATE: Road reopens after multi-vehicle crash shuts down Colonial Drive in Orange County

    By: James Tutten

      ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -
    • 5:30 p.m. UPDATE

    Traffic is now moving in both directions in the area. Some wreckage is still present in the area and the Florida Highway Patrol still has troopers working the crash. Drives should use caution if they move through the area.

    • 5:14 p.m. UPDATE

    Westbound lanes of traffic are moving again between Good Homes Road and Apopka-Vinland Road. 

    Eastbound lanes of Colonial Drive are still closed in the area.

    A major car crash in Orange County has Colonial Drive shut down at Good Homes Road.

    All lanes are closed on Colonial Drive because of the crash, according to firefighters.

    The crash began around 3:22 p.m. Thursday, according to dispatch records.

    Orange County firefighters said several people are being treated, including three with serious injuries.

    Two children were also transported with less serious injuries, officials said.

