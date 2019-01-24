- ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -
- 5:30 p.m. UPDATE
Traffic is now moving in both directions in the area. Some wreckage is still present in the area and the Florida Highway Patrol still has troopers working the crash. Drives should use caution if they move through the area.
Traffic going again in both directions. #WFTV https://t.co/wOjU2vDi7h— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) January 24, 2019
- 5:14 p.m. UPDATE
Westbound lanes of traffic are moving again between Good Homes Road and Apopka-Vinland Road.
Eastbound lanes of Colonial Drive are still closed in the area.
UPDATE: Westbound traffic is flowing again between Good Homes Road and Apopka Vineland. Eastbound still shut down. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/M20dKb7YL2— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) January 24, 2019
A major car crash in Orange County has Colonial Drive shut down at Good Homes Road.
All lanes are closed on Colonial Drive because of the crash, according to firefighters.
The crash began around 3:22 p.m. Thursday, according to dispatch records.
Orange County firefighters said several people are being treated, including three with serious injuries.
Two children were also transported with less serious injuries, officials said.
RIGHT NOW: Colonial/SR50 shut down just east of Good Homes Rd. Multi-car accident with at least one flipped over. Avoid the area if you can. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/dBsGeFq2LR— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) January 24, 2019
#Crash: OCFRD on scene for crash near Colonial/Good Homes Road. As of 4:13pm WB/EB Colonial lanes closed. Patient count 7 (2 refusals/5 transports). Transport info: 3 pts transported w/ serious injuries (includes trauma alert). 2 pediatric pts transported w/ less serious injuries pic.twitter.com/0GTYAxm5RN— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 24, 2019
