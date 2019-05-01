  • Fatal crash shuts down Highway 50 westbound in Clermont

    By: Sarah Wilson

    CLERMONT, Fla. - Highway 50 westbound in Clermont is likely to be shut down until 9 a.m. Wednesday due to a fatal crash, Clermont police said.

    Police said the crash happened near the intersection of Bloxam Avenue before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

    Skywitness footage of the scene showed police diverting traffic through a nearby parking lot.

    This is a developing story.

     

