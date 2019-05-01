Fatal crash shuts down Highway 50 westbound in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. - Highway 50 westbound in Clermont is likely to be shut down until 9 a.m. Wednesday due to a fatal crash, Clermont police said.
Police said the crash happened near the intersection of Bloxam Avenue before 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Skywitness footage of the scene showed police diverting traffic through a nearby parking lot.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for lives traffic updates.
🚨🚔BREAKING🚨🚔@ClermontPD says this is a fatal crash at Hwy-50 past US-27 (near Bloxam Ave). Road will be closed for next three hours, likely until 9am. pic.twitter.com/AsjscX1VBH— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) May 1, 2019
🚨CRASH #Clermont: Crash on Hwy-50 blocks the road near the US-27 interchange. Delays coming from Groveland trying to get to the #Turnpike.— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) May 1, 2019
🚁headed to the scene. @WFTV @LCSOAlerts pic.twitter.com/UROdC90SWK
TRAFFIC ALERT:— Clermont Police (@ClermontPD) May 1, 2019
Due to a traffic fatality, the Westbound lanes of SR 50 near the intersection of Bloxam Avenue will be shut down for approximately three hours. Please avoid area at this time.
