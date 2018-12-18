FHP: All eastbound lanes of SR-520 blocked after septic truck driver killed in crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - All lanes of eastbound State Road 520 are blocked after a fatal crash that killed a septic truck driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
FHP said the truck driver died after the truck hit a vehicle on the shoulder of the road near Taylor Creek Road in Wedgefield.
This is a developing story. Follow WFTV's Racquel Asa on Twitter for the latest updates, and watch WFTV for traffic developments.
NEW INFORMATION #Wedgefield: @FHPOrlando now says fatal crash on SR-520 near Maxim Pkwy involves septic truck. Driver of septic truck died after hitting vehicle on the shoulder. Eastbound lanes on SR-520 STILL closed. pic.twitter.com/Vw7FGZHlCJ— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) December 18, 2018
