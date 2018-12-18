  • FHP: All eastbound lanes of SR-520 blocked after septic truck driver killed in crash

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - All lanes of eastbound State Road 520 are blocked after a fatal crash that killed a septic truck driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

    FHP said the truck driver died after the truck hit a vehicle on the shoulder of the road near Taylor Creek Road in Wedgefield.

    This is a developing story. Follow WFTV's Racquel Asa on Twitter for the latest updates, and watch WFTV for traffic developments.

     

