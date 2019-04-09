Landscape rocks fly off dump truck, cover part of I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A large load of landscape rocks flew out of the back of a dump truck Tuesday morning, covering part of I-95 in Brevard County road.
The truck was heading south on I-95 near Fiske Boulevard.
Two people were on the side of the road changing a tire when the truck drove by and dumped the rocks.
State troopers said the pair were hit by the rocks, which cut their legs. The driver of the truck didn't stop, troopers said.
The rocks were cleared Tuesday afternoon after they had covered the three lanes of traffic and the emergency lane on I-95.
Troopers caught up with the truck driver at a Melbourne Walmart.
"We found the driver responsible. We're interviewing him right now, and he may be subject to some extensive fines as a result of failure to secure his load," Channing Taylor with the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The couple were treated at the scene.
The name of the driver has not been released.
