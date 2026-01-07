Local

Police respond after threats prompt shelter-in-place order at Eau Gallie High School

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in Melbourne are investigating after non-specific threats were aimed at Eau Gallie High School.

Officers said Eau Gallie High School received an email Wednesday indicating a possible bomb threat or shooting incident, leading the school to issue a shelter-in-place order.

During the search, nothing concerning was found and the school was later released from this precautionary measure without incident.

The investigation remains active and local law enforcement encourages anyone with relevant information to contact the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731.

