Residents on edge after hundreds of safety issues surface at Altamonte Springs apartments

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Inspections are ongoing after two apartment buildings in Altamonte Springs were declared unsafe last year.

Officials said they found between 434 and 436 for safety issues at the Altamonte Terrace apartment complex during previous inspections.

Residents at the Altamonte Terrace complex have expressed worries about the overall safety of their living conditions over the past year.

The ongoing inspections aim to determine whether any other buildings will also be deemed unsafe.

The inspection process is expected to take another 30 days before a complete review of the complex is finished.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group