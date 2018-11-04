0 Man accused in fatal Ocoee pedestrian crash posts bail

OCOEE, Fla. - A man is facing vehicular manslaughter charges after Ocoee police say he hit and killed two pedestrians on Friday night, according to an arrest report.

Tammer Mansour, 35, of Winter Garden, is accused of running over a 55-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, whom police did not identify, around 10:50 p.m. on Silver Star Road just west of North Cumberland Avenue, police said.

Mansour was booked into the Orange County jail early Saturday morning, booking logs show. He has since been released on $10,000 bail, records show.

The couple died at the scene from extensive injuries, police said.

According to the arrest report, Mansour was driving a 2004 Lincoln Aviator with his girlfriend on Silver Star, where traffic was backed up as people left the nearby festival at Bill Breeze Park, at a high rate of speed when he struck the couple, who were walking along the shoulder.

Mansour kept driving away from the scene, witnesses told police, and stopped when "witnesses flagged the Lincoln down," the arrest report states. He pulled into a nearby H&R Block parking lot two blocks away, according to the report.

Witnesses said Mansour and his girlfriend then got out of the car and fled on foot, according to the arrest report.

Ocoee and Winter Garden police set up a perimeter and located Mansour and his girlfriend and detained them, the arrest report states.

Mansour’s girlfriend told investigators the two had been leaving the Ocoee Founder’s Day Festival and were headed to a friend’s house at the time of the crash, according to the arrest report.

