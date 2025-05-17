Altamonte Springs PD asking for help locating missing 16-year-old autistic teen

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Altamonte Springs Police Department is urgently looking for the public’s help to find 16-year-old Jayvon Fleming, who has autism and is currently reported missing.

Jayvon was last seen by his family on May 16, 2025, around 11:00 p.m. in the Cranes Roost Villas neighborhood, near Heron Street in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

Jayvon is identified as a Black male, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

When he went missing, he was dressed in a blue and purple Yoshi shirt, white pants, and gray shoes.

The police urge anyone with information about Jayvon’s whereabouts to contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or call 911 immediately.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

