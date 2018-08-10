Man charged with DUI after crashing into trooper on SR-528 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A driver crashed into a trooper's car on the Beachline (State Road 528) early Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Related Headlines
FHP said the driver was in a construction zone near the John Young Parkway exit when he crashed into the trooper's cruiser and a Hubbard Construction vehicle. The trooper had the lights activated on the cruiser, FHP said.
Download: WFTV free mobile apps
The trooper was trapped for about 30 minutes. She remains hospitalized in stable condition.
The driver, Kenneth Fernandez, 24, of Orlando, was arrested on DUI charges, FHP said.
No one else was injured.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}