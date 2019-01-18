Pedestrian fatally struck by car on OBT in Orlando, FHP says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The car hit the pedestrian at about 6:30 a.m. on OBT and 39th Street, FHP said.
The person died at the hospital, FHP said.
The names of those involved have not been released.
WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.
BREAKING #Orlando: bad crash on Orange Blossom Trl has Southbound lanes closed at 39th St (just off #I4). AVOID! ALTERNATE: Take John Young Pkwy. @QMcCrayWFTV headed to the scene now @WFTV pic.twitter.com/n92eoLlxGo— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) January 18, 2019
We’re stuck in a traffic trying to ge to a serious crash on OBT. Even law enforcement struggling to get through the backup. We’ll have a live report with the latest info on @WFTV soon. @RAsaWFTV pic.twitter.com/KYnFTTHYIe— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) January 18, 2019
.@FHPOrlando & @OrangeCoSheriff have OBT shutdown at 39th Street. They’re investigating a car accident. A pedestrian was hit and rushed to the hospital. His sneakers are still on the road. @RAsaWFTV @WFTV pic.twitter.com/fCC0opIsNM— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) January 18, 2019
