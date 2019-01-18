  • Pedestrian fatally struck by car on OBT in Orlando, FHP says

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

     

    The car hit the pedestrian at about 6:30 a.m. on OBT and 39th Street, FHP said.

     

    The person died at the hospital, FHP said.

     

    The names of those involved have not been released.

     

